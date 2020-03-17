Ahmedabad: MICA students contribute to education campaign in Bihar

A total of 109 first-year students enrolled for the UIP initiative. Of the 109 students, 20 students worked on student entrepreneurial ideas. (Picture for representation) A total of 109 first-year students enrolled for the UIP initiative. Of the 109 students, 20 students worked on student entrepreneurial ideas. (Picture for representation)

THREE MICA students, under the Ahmedabad-based institute’s Urban Impact Project (UIP), helped out a campaign in Katihar, Bihar aimed improving the state’s public education system with a mentor-mentee programme.

While the Edjustice People campaign in Katihar was able to source students as mentors from across the country, some of them would soon drop out from the initiative. MICA students addressed the same by streamlining the process of taking students on board, designing its parameters, connecting the right mentor with their respective mentee and designing a mobile application to impart education, among other initiatives.

“Despite the campaign getting a good number of mentors, there would always remain a gap between the mentor and mentee. For instance, as the mentors were usually placed at senior positions, they could not keep up with the work pressure and devote time to mentees. For this, we had suggested to select either second year, final year or postgraduate students who are eager to work and can be easily motivated,” said Samprit Basu, a first year post graduate diploma in management (PGDM) student, one of the three MICA students involved with the campaign.

The other two first year PDGM students are Shiv Prasad and Roopkatha Sarkar. The three students had worked on the project in Katihar between September 2019 and March 2020. “One of the biggest challenges was the physical barrier — the physical regularity of the mentors. To overcome this, we developed a structured framework with the help of an app. Thus, the physical barrier between regular communication was taken care of virtually,” said Roopkatha Sarkar.

The aim of the mentorship is to help students from underprivileged backgrounds develop habits, dispositions, mindsets and behaviours that would help them make successful transitions from high school to college and eventually, their careers.

Sanjay Kumar, founder of the Edjustice People campaign, said, “The MICA students worked with Edjustice to help expand a mentoring programme for underprivileged students from government schools and colleges of Bihar. They came up with a strong plan for the campaign. I feel through UIP, students can contribute towards making a larger impact in the society.” The Harvard graduate has earlier worked with Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA).

As part of MICA’s UIP which was launched this year, students worked for over six months and engaged in activities including problem identification and ideation, project proposal and development, project launch and implementation and project closure. The students were asked to work for corporates, government organisations, non-profit organisations or follow up on their ideas which have a commercial or social impact.

All projects will be planned, executed and evaluated based on the Total Impact Measurement and Management (TIMM) framework developed by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

