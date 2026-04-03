Ahmedabad Metro to run till 12:50 am on 7 IPL match days, Rs 50 per ticket

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The Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) on Thursday said that the Ahmedabad metro, which ends its operation at 10 pm on normal days, will run till 12:50 am on the seven days of the men’s T20 day/night Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches to be played at the Narendra Modi stadium.
These matches are scheduled for April 4, 17, 20, 26, 30, and May 3 and 12.
The metro will run from Motera Stadium to APMC till 12:30 am; from Old High Court Interchange to Vastral Gam till 12:50 am; from Old High Court Interchange to Thaltej Gam till 12:50 am; and from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir till 12:10 am, the GMRC said.
“Passengers can travel only from Motera Stadium Metro Station and Sabarmati Metro station to any operational stations on both corridors of Ahmedabad (Motera Stadium to APMC and Vastral Gam to Thaltej Gam),” the GMRC said in a statement. The GMRC said it has released a special paper ticket to be used for the return journey on the mentioned days of IPL-T20 matches. The fare for special paper ticket will be Rs 50 per person.
Entry with contactless smart tokens, contactless smart card (GMRC Travel Card and NCMC card), QR digital tickets and QR paper tickets will be available as usual on regular fare up to 10 pm only. Any ticket (QR / token) purchased for the return journey in advance from kiosk, token vending machine, ticket counters and mobile app will not be valid after 10 pm and only the special paper tickets will be allowed for entry from Motera stadium and Sabarmati metro stations.
The special paper tickets can be purchased at Nirant Cross Road, Rabari Colony, Apparel Park, Kalupur, Old High Court, Thaltej, Motera, Sabarmati, Ranip, Vadaj, Jivraj Park, GNLU, Infocity, Sector-1 and Mahatma Mandir Metro Stations on that day in advance to avoid queuing at Motera after the end of the match, the GMRC said.
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