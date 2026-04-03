Ahmedabad Metro to run till 12:50 am on 7 IPL match days, Rs 50 per ticket

Entry with contactless smart tokens, contactless smart card (GMRC Travel Card and NCMC card), QR digital tickets and QR paper tickets will be available as usual on regular fare up to 10 pm only.

The Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) on Thursday said that the Ahmedabad metro, which ends its operation at 10 pm on normal days, will run till 12:50 am on the seven days of the men’s T20 day/night Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches to be played at the Narendra Modi stadium.

These matches are scheduled for April 4, 17, 20, 26, 30, and May 3 and 12.

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The metro will run from Motera Stadium to APMC till 12:30 am; from Old High Court Interchange to Vastral Gam till 12:50 am; from Old High Court Interchange to Thaltej Gam till 12:50 am; and from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir till 12:10 am, the GMRC said.