Ahmedabad: Metro service on North-South corridor to begin on October 6

The Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) will begin commercial operations of Ahmedabad Metro’s 18.87-kilometre North-South corridor on October 6, official sources said. This will be the second corridor of Phase-1 of the project that will be opened for passenger travel this month.

The Phase-1 of Ahmedabad Metro, which consists of East-West and North-South corridors, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30. However, commercial operations on the 40.03-kilometre network began only on October 2 on the East-West Corridor.

The East-West Corridor between Vastral Gam and Thaltej Gam (total length 21.16 kilometres) was partly operational since March 2019, when PM Modi had inaugurated a 6.5-kilometre stretch of the corridor between Vastral Gam and Apparel Park.

After September 30, the 20-odd kilometres of the East-west Corridor became operational. However, a 1.4-kilometre stretch between Thaltej and Thaltej Gam is still under construction, and is expected to finish by March 2023. Similarly, construction of Kankaria East underground railway station is still in progress and trains operating on this corridor skip this station.

The dates of opening both the corridors were kept separate to avoid the initial rush of passengers wanting to take the Metro, officials said. On first day of Metro operations on the East-West corridor, 41,700 passengers took the ride. Tickets are priced between Rs 5 and Rs 25. GMRC operated 72 trips on October 2.

On Monday, about 17,000 more passengers used this corridor and GMRC ran 44 trips compared to 72 trips on first day.