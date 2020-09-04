Ahmedabad Metro ‘restricted services’ from September 7

On September 13, Metro services will run between 7 am to 7 pm due to NEET exams. (Representational)

The Ahmedabad Metro is set to resume operations from September 7, with restricted services for first two days on the 6.5-kilometre route.

According to the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation, one train will operate at 11 am and a second service will run at 4.25 pm between Apparel Park and Vastral Gam on September 7 and 8.

“Restricted services on the first two days is to examine that all precautionary systems related Covid-19 are in place and if passengers are following rules related to masks and social distancing,” stated an official release. Thereafter metro services will run between 11 am and 5 pm.

On September 13, Metro services will run between 7 am to 7 pm due to NEET exams. Passengers found without masks will be penalised as per the state government guidelines. The passenger contact area in the train will be sanitised after every trip. Markings have been made both on the train and on platforms to ensure that social distancing norms are followed.

