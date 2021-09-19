Ahmedabad Metro connectivity to GIFT City by early 2024, says GMRC

India’s first International Financial Services Centre at GIFT City in Gandhinagar will be connected with metrorail network by the beginning of 2024, officials of Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) said on Saturday.

GIFT City will be connected to the metro rail network under the Rs 5,384 crore Phase-2 of the Ahmedabad Metro project. The second phase of constructions involves two elevated corridors.

The first corridor will begin at the Narendra Modi cricket stadium at Motera (where Phase-1 culminates) and extend northwards connecting Sector-1 and Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. At the GNLU metro station, a short 5.42 kilometers of metrorail line will branch out eastwards and connect GIFT City across the dry riverbed of Sabarmati river.

“The civil work tender for constructing the metro that extends towards GIFT City is part of the tender for constructing the metro between Motera and GNLU and GIFT CITY,” said the official. This tender worth Rs 1011.59 crore has been awarded to

Afcons Infrastructure, which is part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

Afcons will construct 8.1-kilometre elevated viaduct and eight stations between Motera and GNLU station and will also construct the 5.4 kilometers between GNLU station and GIFT City. This stretch between GNLU station and GIFT City will also have PDEU (Pandit Deendayal Energy University) as a station.

According to GMRC’s ridership expectations, only 18,000 people are expected to ride the metro between GNLU station and GIFT City by 2024.

Earlier in Phase-1 of constructions, Afcons Infrastructures had won 2.44 kilometers of underground section on the East Corridor in Ahmedabad city that connects East Ramp, Kankaria East and Kalupur.

For Phase-2, GMRC has awarded a second tender to M/s Ranjit Buildcon for constructing the 6.47 kilometers and five stations between GNLU to Sector-1 in Gamdhinagar at a cost of Rs 417.9 crore. Tenders for the last 8.2 kilomters connecting Sec-tor10 A, Sachivalay, Akshardham, Sector-16, Sector-24 ans Mahtma Mandir is yet to be awarded. GMRC is a 50:50 joint venture between Gujarat government and Government of India.

The Phase-2 of the Ahmedabad metro project was sanctioned on March 2019 and so far according to GMRC officials only 10 percent of the work in the second phase which involves 28.25 kilometres and 22 stations has been completed.

At present only 6.5 kilometres of Phase-1 of Ahmedbad metro is functional. This small stretch on the East-West corridor between Vastral Gam and Apparel Park was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi way back in March 2019. Since then, not a single kilometer of the metrorail network has been added to the network.

GMRC officials say that the remaining stretch of Phase-1 of the project which began in March 2015 will be inaugurated at one go by August 2024.