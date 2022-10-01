Ahmedabad Metro: Congress questions delay in completion of metro project

Hitting out at BJP government for the delay in completion of Phase-1 of Ahmedabad Metro project, the Gujarat unit of the Congress said the project took 18 years to complete since the first Detailed Project Report was submitted in 2004.

“Whose responsible for the coast escalation which rose four times from Rs 3,500 crore, to Rs 12,700 crore,” stated Manish Doshi, the party spokesperson in an official release here. He also pointed out the “scam” which hit the Ahmedabad project in 2013 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was heading the state.

The Congress spokesperson also criticised the low salaries being paid to Ahmedabad Metro train operators.

Doshi pointed out that under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), the Congress government at Centre had provided Rs 5 lakh crore in 10 years for urban development through 1,500 peojects. Of these projects, Gujarat was given Rs 20m000 crore for BRTS, 108 Ambulance Service, new buses and sewage treatment plants.