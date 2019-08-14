Ahmedabad: Metal objects weighing 3.5 kg recovered from man’s stomach

Surgeons at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad removed 452 metal objects weighing around 3.5 kilograms from the stomach of a 28-year-old mentally challenged man four days ago.

Advertising

Coins, nuts, nails, pins, nail cutters, miniature iron rods, glass pieces, screws, spark plugs, ear rings and a magnet were among the objects recovered from the man’s stomach after a surgery that lasted for two hours and thirty minutes. A total of 42 coins of different denominations were among the lot.

“The patient came to the Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) department on August 8 afternoon, complaining of difficulty in breathing. A bronchoscopy test was done and a needle or a pin was found stuck in his windpipe. The doctors removed the object and a full-body X-ray was conducted when it was discovered that there were hundreds of foreign objects in his abdomen. A surgery was conducted around 7pm on August 9 and we removed 452 objects from his stomach. The patient is recovering and we have kept him under observation for now in the Intensive Care Unit,” said Dr Kalpesh Parmar, assistant professor, Department of Surgery, Civil Hospital, who led a team of four surgeons for the operation.

According to doctors, the 28-year-old man from Bapunagar in Ahmedabad has been suffering from a psychological ailment for at least a decade.

“The patient’s family said that he eats metal objects, considering them as food. He also has a six-year-old daughter from a failed marriage and according to his family, he developed psychological ailment eight years ago when his wife left him. However, there is no documentation to support their claims till now. The psychiatric department here has found that he suffers from schizophrenia,” said Dr Parmar.