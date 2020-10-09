Ahmedabad: Member of Jayesh Patel gang arrested

According to police, Razak Sopari was first arrested in 1998 in a truck loot case and is he currently out on bail in this matter. (Representational)

In a joint operation by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Jamnagar Police, a member of Jamnagar-based Jayesh Patel gang, who was wanted in multiple criminal cases, was arrested in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

According to ATS officials, the accused gang member, Razak Bhai alias Razak Sopari Chavda (45), was held outside Vasudev Plaza in Bopal of Ahmedabad on Thursday. Razak Sopari is a key member of Jayesh Patel gang in Jamnagar, who has been allegedly involved in multiple cases of loot, murder and attempt to murder from 1998 to 2020.

The Jayesh Patel gang refers to an alleged criminal network of builder Jayesh Patel in Jamnagar, who has been named in several cases of murder, attempted murder, abduction and shady land deals. Recently, IPS officer Deepan Bhadran, who was former deputy commissioner of police in Ahmedabad city crime branch, was transferred to Jamnagar as superintendent of police.

“Based on specific inputs from senior ATS officers, Sopari was held today in a joint operation by ATS and Jamnagar Police Special Operations Group (SOG). The accused who is a native of Jamnagar and he has been arrested under section 41 (1 BA) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and he has been handed over to Jamnagar police for further investigation,” read a statement from the Gujarat ATS. Section 41 of the CrPC grants police the power to make any arrest without a magistrate order or warrant.

According to police, Razak Sopari was first arrested in 1998 in a truck loot case and is he currently out on bail in this matter. Further more, he was wanted in a recent case of firing at Jamnagar builder Girish Der allegedly by Jayesh Patel.

