Ahmedabad mayor inspects fire station after it fails to save 17-year-old girl in apartment fire, says equipment working fine

After the death of a 17-year-old girl in a fire in an apartment in the Shahibaug area last week, Ahmedabad mayor Kirit Parmar and top functionaries of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) inspected Tuesday the fire station at Nikol from where the hydraulic platform was deployed to the apartment that caught fire on January 7.

Parmar said the equipment at the fire station was working fine. “Inspection of the other fire stations in the city will be done as well”, he said. Chairman of the AMC standing committee Hitesh Barot and AMC deputy municipal commissioner Ramesh Merja accompanied the mayor.

The inspection was a follow-up to the claims of defective equipment made by the public after the victim, Pranjal Jeerawala, was killed in the fire that broke out in the multi-storeyed building Orchid Greens in Shahibaug.

The fire department received the call at 7.28 am following which it sent one mini firefighter, one big firefighter, one emergency tender, one hydraulic platform and three water bowsers to the spot immediately. The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes with 35-40 personnel deployed at the site but the girl died.

“The common people are unaware of the equipment mechanisms. They claimed the fire snorkel used to douse fire was not working, and the delay in response led to the death of the girl,” said Jayesh Khadia, in-charge chief fire officer of Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES).

“The hydraulic platform which works on the pressure of the oil was used. So it takes time for the machine to start. And people called it defective. The fire brigade reached on time on Saturday. It was a ghastly fire, and the room on the seventh floor, in which the girl was trapped, had an iron grille balcony which was broken by the fire department and it took time. We were able to rescue her and bring her to the fifth floor, so the snorkel was taken till there,” said Khadia, explaining that the snorkel can go up to the 18th floor and during the rescue operation it went up to the fifth floor as the girl was already being brought down by firefighters.

The girl was taken to the hospital alive as per the fire department and was later declared dead by the hospital. The postmortem report of the girl has still not been received, as per the Shahibaug police.