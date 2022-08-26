Ahmedabad Management Association to celebrate silver jubilee with series of events

The Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) is organising a series of events from August 29 to September 2, to celebrate 25 years of running at the current premise. since its foundation in 1956 by Dr Vikram Sarabhai.

As per their press note, to celebrate its silver jubilee, distinguished guests like Gunvatsal Swami, a motivational speaker, Prof Alan D’souza, an expert on branding and communication, and Prof. Ravindra Dholakia, a noted economist and former IIMA faculty, have been invited.

“AMA has been providing an active learning platform for professionals in Gujarat through various lectures, discussions, management development programmes, industry visits, publications, etc. It has become a thriving hub for furthering knowledge and skills by promoting the exchange of ideas and experiences,” said Deevyesh J Radia, President, AMA.

D Shivakumar, Group Executive President of Corporate Strategy, Aditya Birla Group, has been invited as the chief guest on August 31. Shivakumar, will felicitate the past presidents of AMA, as per their release.

A special programme is also scheduled on September 1 to pay tributes to Dr. Vikram Sarabhai for his contribution in setting up AMA and prominent institutes.