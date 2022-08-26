scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Ahmedabad Management Association to celebrate silver jubilee with series of events

As per their press note, to celebrate its silver jubilee, distinguished guests like Gunvatsal Swami, a motivational speaker, Prof Alan D’souza, an expert on branding and communication, and Prof. Ravindra Dholakia, a noted economist and former IIMA faculty, have been invited.

A special programme is also scheduled on September 1 to pay tributes to Dr. Vikram Sarabhai for his contribution in setting up AMA and prominent institutes.

The Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) is organising a series of events from August 29 to September 2, to celebrate 25 years of running at the current premise. since its foundation in 1956 by Dr Vikram Sarabhai.

As per their press note, to celebrate its silver jubilee, distinguished guests like Gunvatsal Swami, a motivational speaker, Prof Alan D’souza, an expert on branding and communication, and Prof. Ravindra Dholakia, a noted economist and former IIMA faculty, have been invited.

“AMA has been providing an active learning platform for professionals in Gujarat through various lectures, discussions, management development programmes, industry visits, publications, etc. It has become a thriving hub for furthering knowledge and skills by promoting the exchange of ideas and experiences,” said Deevyesh J Radia, President, AMA.

D Shivakumar, Group Executive President of Corporate Strategy, Aditya Birla Group, has been invited as the chief guest on August 31. Shivakumar, will felicitate the past presidents of AMA, as per their release.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...Premium
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...
Assessing CJI NV Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 and 71...Premium
Assessing CJI NV Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 and 71...
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
More from Ahmedabad

A special programme is also scheduled on September 1 to pay tributes to Dr. Vikram Sarabhai for his contribution in setting up AMA and prominent institutes.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 11:27:07 pm
Next Story

Absconding ‘murder accused’ held after 8 months

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Full access to the best journalism out of India at the price of a coffee every month

Full access to the best journalism out of India at the price of a coffee every month

US Justice Dept releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

US Justice Dept releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra in action after missing CWG

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra in action after missing CWG

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

Premium
8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’

Premium
Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement