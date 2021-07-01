Ahmedabad: Man who ran over family on pavement in custody for a day

A day after he ran over a family of migrant daily wage labourers sleeping on pavement in his car, 23-year-old Parv Shah, a resident of Mithakhali in Ahmedabad, was sent to one day police custody on Wednesday evening.

He surrendered before the police after the incident near Shivranjani cross roads that led to the death of a woman Tuesday around 12.40 am. Shah was driving an i20 car that ran over four persons — Santuben Bhabhor (40), her husband Babubhai Bhabhor (40), and their sons Vikram (7) and Jatan (5), sleeping in a makeshift shanty on the pavement. Shantuben was killed while the others were grievously injured.

CCTV footage of the accident showed a white i20 car speeding and swerving to the left and hitting the pavement after which four persons emerged from the car and fled from the spot. However, around 5 pm, Parv Shah, a resident of Mithakhali, surrendered before N division Traffic Police Station, claiming he was at the wheels during the accident.

Shah told police that he had gone to Sindhu Bhawan road around 11.30 pm Monday along with three friends and was driving back home around 12.15 am, Tuesday, when the accident occurred.

Ahmedabad and 17 other cities of Gujarat are under curfew from 10 pm to 6 am due to Covid restrictions. Shah was booked under IPC sections 304 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, 279 for rash driving, 337 for causing hurt due to rash act and 338 for causing grievous hurt due to rash act. He was formally arrested late night on Tuesday after his Covid test turned negative.

“The accused was presented before a court on Wednesday evening after which we have been given his custody till Thursday 1 pm. The case is currently under probe,” said a senior officer of Ahmedabad Traffic Police.

Meanwhile, police Wednesday filed a fresh FIR against Parv Shah and his three friends — Rishabh Shah, Divya Shah and Parth Shah — under IPC sections 188 for disobedience to order given by public servant, section 51b of the Disaster Management Act for refusing to comply with the directives issued by the central or state government and section 3 of the Epidemic Act for any person disobeying any regulation or order given under the act. “The accused, despite knowing about the curfew, stepped out without any emergency purpose and mowed down a family sleeping on pavement, by negligent and rash driving,” read an FIR filed Wednesday at N division Traffic police station.