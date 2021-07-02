Ahmedabad: Man who mowed down family on pavement in judicial custody

Two days after 23-year-old Parv Shah mowed down a family of migrant labourers sleeping on a pavement in Ahmedabad by his speeding car, a court sent the accused to judicial custody on Thursday after his one-day police remand ended.

Shah’s i20 car had hit a family of migrant workers sleeping in a makeshift shanty in Bimanagar, 200 metres from Shivranjani crossroads in Ahmedabad’s Satellite area on June 29.

According to police, four persons who were present in the car deserted the vehicle and fled. The accident resulted in the death of 40-year-old Santuben Bhabhor while her husband Babubhai Bhabhor (40), and their sons Vikram (7) and Jatan (5) were grievously injured.

On Tuesday evening, Shah, a resident of Mithakhali of Ahmedabad, surrendered before the N Traffic police station. He told the media that he was on way home with his friends — Rishabh Shah, Divya Shah and Parth Shah when a Black Vento chased them, after which he tried to speed away, resulting in the accident.

Shah was been booked under IPC 304 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, 279 for rash driving, 337 for causing hurt with rash act and 338 for causing grievous hurt with rash act. In another FIR, Shah and his three friends were booked under IPC 188 and sections of the disaster management act and epidemic diseases act for breaking night curfew which is daily observed in Ahmedabad and 17 other cities from 10 pm to 6 am due to COVID restrictions.

Meanwhile, police on Thursday identified the driver of Black Vento car as Dhir Patel of Ahmedabad.

“A court granted police custody of Shah till Thursday 1 pm and today he was sent to judicial custody. The claims of Shah are being investigated and an offence will be lodged against Dhir Patel for breaking the night curfew. We are investigating the case,” said police.