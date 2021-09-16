Ahmedabad: Man who fled observation home arrested for murder

The Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in a murder case and several other cases of stabbings, house break-ins, and theft.

According to police, Raja Kevat, a native of Begusarai in Bihar and resident of Haibatpur in Ahmedabad, was held by a DCB Team from Meghaninagar of Ahmedabad on Wednesday for the murder of Kirit Parmar near Ognaj circle on the Sardar Patel ring road in February 2020.

According to police, Kevat as a juvenile has been arrested earlier for murder in 2018 by Vastrapur police station and was sent to an observation home in Mehsana for two years. However, on February 3, 2020, the juvenile had fled the observation home.

“In February 2020, there was a series of stabbings in Sola, Ghatlodia, and Chandkheda of pedestrians by unknown men in loot bid. In a similar incident, the victim Kirit Parmar was stabbed by three men near Ognaj circle. Parmar then succumbed to his injuries and a case of murder was filed at Sola High Court Police Station. The main accused in this case was Raja Kevat who was wanted for the past one and a half years,” said a DCB official.

“Even back in 2018, Kevat was arrested as a juvenile by the Vastrapur Police Station for stabbing three persons in a loot bid, during which one of the victims had died. The accused was then sent to an observation home in Mehsana for the murder offence and on February 3, 2020, he had escaped. Since then, there have been 10 cases of theft, one case of murder, three cases of attempt to murder and loot and one case of house break-in lodged against the accused who turned major in 2020. We have arrested him from Meghaninagar bus stand area after receiving a tip,” the official added.