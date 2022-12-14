Ahmedabad man wanted in illegal immigration racket case held

The State Monitoring Cell (SMC) of the Gujarat police Wednesday arrested a man in connection with a case of illegal immigration of four people from Mehsana district.

The cops have recovered 94 passports, two laptops and documents used for getting schengen visa for European countries from Bharat Patel alias Bobby Patel from his offices in Chandlodiya and Naranpura areas. The case was registered with the Ahmedabad City Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) in February. Following the arrest, the investigation of the case has been handed over to the state monitoring cell (SMC) by a special order of the Director General of Police, police said.

Patel will be produced before the Ahmedabad Metropolitan court on Thursday evening.

According to KT Kamariya, the deputy superintendent of police with SMC, Patel was wanted in a case of gambling in the Dariapur area of Ahmedabad city. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested him from Bhadaj Circle in Ahmedabad Tuesday. Since it was a bailable offence, Patel was released from the case.

However, the accused was also wanted in two other cases of running illegal immigration racket registered with Ahmedabad DCB and CID Crime, Gandhinagar. Hence, Patel was nabbed in the case registered with Ahmedabad DCB Wednesday.

According to the police, Patel has been facing cases in Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi as well for sending people illegally to the US. In those cases, too, Patel has been absconding.