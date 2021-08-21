Ahmedabad man wanted for loot and murder shot at by UP Police

A resident of Ahmedabad, who was wanted in cases of murder and loot, was shot at and then arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police in an alleged encounter in Azamgarh of Uttar Pradesh, following which the Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested three of his accomplices.

According to police, Bhavesh Solanki alias Raja, a resident of Amraiwadi in Ahmedabad, was shot in his leg in an alleged encounter by UP Police at Etora Mod area in Azamgarh district on Thursday night.

According to officials of Ahmedabad DCB, Solanki was wanted in the murder of Awadhesh Sahani, a grocery store owner in Amraiwadi and the loot of Rs 16 lakh from resident of Kagdapith area of Ahmedabad in August.

“After the murder and loot incident, Raja had come to Uttar Pradesh and he was planning another incident in Azamgarh when he was arrested by UP Police after an encounter in which he has been shot in his leg. Currently, UP Police are interrogating him and the Ahmedabad Police have started the process of getting him on transit remand,” said an official of Ahmedabad DCB.

According to police, on August 7 night, Bhavesh Solanki alias Raja along with two persons Brigesh alias Badal and Mukesh alias Maya, both residents of Surat and natives of Orissa, had arrived outside Rabiya Bibini Chaali in Amraiwadi and stabbed the victim Awadhesh Sahani over 20 times, leading to his spot death.

“Brigesh and Mukesh are residents of Surat who were contacted by Bhavesh to come to Ahmedabad in order to commit the murder of Sahani with whom Bhavesh had old rivarly. After murdering Sahani, the trio fled to Vadodara and Surat. On August 9, Bhavesh returned to Ahmedabad with Mukesh and one another accused named Ranjan Malik and the trio looted Rs 16 lakh cash from a victim in Kagdapith area on gunpoint. Based on our investigation, we have arrested Brigesh and Mukesh. They told us in interrogation that they procured a pistol from Yunus Shaikh from Surat. Shaikh was then also arrested by our team along with illegal pistol and live ammunition,” added a police official.