Ahmedabad: Man sentenced in rape case and out on parole held for raping 6-year-old girl

The FIR filed on October 10 states that around 8.30 pm on Friday, an unknown man lured two girls — aged six years and seven years — who were playing outside their house, to an abandoned building by offering them with candies and biscuits.

A 30-year-old man who was sentenced to seven years in jail for raping a minor girl in 2014 and out on parole was arrested on Monday for raping a six-year-old girl in an abandoned house in Ahmedabad.

According to police, the accused, who was serving sentence in Sabarmati Central Jail and was on parole for 15 days after the death of his father, abducted the girl and raped her on October 9 night.

The FIR filed on October 10 states that around 8.30 pm on Friday, an unknown man lured two girls — aged six years and seven years — who were playing outside their house, to an abandoned building by offering them with candies and biscuits. While the seven-year-old girl managed to escape, the accused took the other child to the bathroom in the abandoned house and raped her. He has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 for rape and 354 for assault on woman, as well as sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“After examining CCTV footage in the area and also on the basis of human intelligence, the investigating team picked up the accused today (Monday) afternoon from his residence. He was earlier convicted for abducting and raping a minor girl,” said Milap Patel, Assistant Commissioner of Police, K division, Ahmedabad city.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.