Ahmedabad: Man held with three pistols, 23 cartridges

The Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on September 8 arrested one person for allegedly possessing three semi-automatic pistols and 23 cartridges in Juhapura area of the city.

According to police, Mohammad Sajid Shaikh (34) alias Lalo, a resident of Juhapura, was held by a DCB team.

According to police, the accused is a native of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh and had purchased the weapons illegally from there, in his clash with a gangster named Azhar Kitli.

“We had received an input that the accused Sajid Shaikh was present at Shama society in Juhapura with a gun. A team then apprehended him and found one pistol and seven cartridges. During the investigation, he revealed that he has hidden more weapons in his hideout and a raid was conducted at Juhapura residence and in total, we have recovered three handguns and 23 cartridges,” said a DCB official.

“The accused has been arrested in the past for cases of murder, attempt to murder, assault, and abetment of suicide of his wife. He told us that back in 2017, he had travelled to Badaun in UP and purchased these guns as he had a tiff with gangster Azhar Kitli,” the official added.