Ahmedabad: Man held with 4.2 kg cocaine at SVPI airport

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Ahmedabad zone arrested a South African national with 4.2 kilograms of cocaine at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) airport in Ahmedabad, as he arrived in a flight from Doha in Qatar.

According to officials of NCB Ahmedabad Zone, Derick Pillay (38), a South African passport holder, was held by the narcotics officials at the SVPI airport on Thursday morning as he arrived from an international flight from Doha.

“The NCB in an important operation against international drug syndicate seized 4.2 kilograms of cocaine from an international traveller at the SVPI airport in Ahmedabad. The accused had originally boarded a flight from Johannesburg South Africa to India on August 11… The suspect was on radar of NCB for quite some time and sensing his involvement, a lookout notice (LOC) was issued against him by NCB Delhi. Upon his arrival in Ahmedabad, the suspect was intercepted and on checking the drug consignment, which was neatly concealed inside the packets of ‘Anabolic Protein Supplement’, was seized,” said Shailendra Mishra, zonal director, NCB Ahmedabad.

According to officials, it is the largest seizure of cocaine at the SVPI airport and Gujarat mainland in the past several years.