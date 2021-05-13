Ahmedabad: Man held for uploading ‘objectionable photos’ of woman

Following an investigation accused was identified and arrested from his Saraspur residence Wednesday.

A 25-year-old man was arrested Wednesday by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell for allegedly uploading objectionable photograph of a woman on the social media. A complaint submitted in the matter said a nude photo of the woman was sent to her brother-in-law through Telegram application from an unknown number, police said.

“The man claimed he was in a relationship with the woman but they broke up recently. He had used a mobile application ‘text now’ to register a fake phone number and then sent the images to her relative in a bid to harass her,” an official of Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell said.

He has been booked under for stalking and sections of the Information Technology Act.