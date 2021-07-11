Ahmedabad: Man held for ‘raping’ 14-year-old girl

Taking cognisance, police booked a case of rape under Indian Penal Code sections 376, 506 for criminal intimidation, 452 for house trespass and 354A for sexual harassment, along with sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A man in his early twenties was held on Sunday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl while she was sleeping at her residence in Ahmedabad.

According to police, an FIR was filed on Saturday night against the man for raping the girl between July 1 evening and July 2 night when she was alone at home. The accused was from the neighbourhood, they said.

The girl’s father said in his complaint, “Due to the death of a relative, I had left for another state on July 1 evening. My 14-year-old daughter, my two sons aged 16 and 12 years and my mother were at home. When I returned from the funeral ceremony, my daughter seemed to be disturbed.”

“On Saturday (July 3), when my cousin sister visited us and talked to my daughter, she revealed that on July 2 around 2 am, she was sleeping in her room, while my two sons and my mother were sleeping outside in the open, when the accused, who is our neighbour, trespassed our house and entered her room. He then forced himself on her and threatened to kill her grandmother if she revealed it to anyone,” he added. The child lost her mother eight years ago.

Taking cognisance, police booked a case of rape under Indian Penal Code sections 376, 506 for criminal intimidation, 452 for house trespass and 354A for sexual harassment, along with sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“We conducted a medical test of the girl and took her statement. The accused has been detained and further probe is on,” said a senior police officer of Ahmedabad Police.