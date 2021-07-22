Ahmedabad: Man held for ‘raping’ 11-yr-old girl, luring her with promise of chocolates and toy phone

Police said the accused, who is a daily wage labourer, was living in the same village as that of the girl, along with his wife and two daughters. (Representational image )

A man said to be in his twenties, who is a father of two girls, has been arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in a village in Sabarkantha. According to police, the accused who is a native of Rajasthan, was held by a police team on Tuesday after he allegedly abducted a girl and raped her multiple times.

Police said the accused, who is a daily wage labourer, was living in the same village as that of the girl, along with his wife and two daughters. On Monday evening, he allegedly lured the girl who was playing outside her house, with promises of chocolates and a toy mobile phone.

His wife saw him taking the girl on the main road adjacent to the village, and he told her that he was taking her to the nearby market. The accused then took the girl to an area near an abandoned bridge and raped her. Later he took the child to a farmland where he raped her again, police said.

According to police, when the child did not return home on Monday evening, her parents, who are farmers, started looking for her. It was then that the accused man’s wife informed them that her husband had taken the child to a nearby market.

“The victim child was found in an unconscious state in the farmland and the accused had absconded by then. We admitted the child to civil hospital in Sabarkantha and conducted medical test on her. The man was arrested on Tuesday itself and was booked under IPC sections 376 for rape, 363 for abduction and sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused told us that his age was 18 years, however, we have reasons to believe that he is aged between 22 to 25 years,” said an officer of the police station where the case is filed.