Ahmedabad: Man held for ‘outraging modesty’ of mentally challenged woman

The accused has been identified as Rajkumar Mondal (30), a native of Malda in West Bengal, who works as a daily wage labourer in Chharodi village of Ahmedabad.

Police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly trying to kill a mentally challenged woman after outraging her modesty in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

A passerby had informed the police control room that a man was found “raping a woman on the roadside.” The accused was found lying over the mentally challenged woman who was unconscious at the time when the police team reached the spot, police said. The woman was found with severe bruises on her face and body.

Police have admitted the woman to a hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.

“We received a message that a man was raping a woman in bushes on the roadside. When a PCR team reached the spot, they found the man lying over an unconscious woman. On seeing the police, the accused tried to flee, but was held. The woman was half-naked with severe bruises on her face and body. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment. She seems mentally challenged and has not been able to tell us her name,” said a police officer.

Police are now trying to find out if the woman was raped by the accused. “As of now, we have booked the accused under Indian Penal Code section 307 for attempt to murder and 354 for outraging the modesty of a woman by disrobing her. Her medical test has been done and we are awaiting the results. Due action will be taken after we get the report,” added the officer.

