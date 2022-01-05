Ahmedabad man held for ‘murder’ of neighbour

Police arrested a 34-year-old man Monday for allegedly killing his neighbour over a monetary dispute in Narol of Ahmedabad.

The accused, identified as Shashikant alias Satish Rathod, was arrested on Tuesday over murder charges.

According to police, Raj Kumar Yadav (42), a resident of Umang Flats society near Sunrise Hotel in Narol , was found in an injured state outside his society on Sunday around 9:30 pm. After Yadav was admitted to the civil hospital doctors declared him dead during treatment on Monday. Yadav, a daily wager, is survived by his wife Rashmi and two sons.”My husband had left our house around 8 pm on Sunday to buy groceries, but he did not return . Next day, police arrived at our residence to inform me that my husband was found unconscious and injured and has been admitted to the civil hospital,” said Rashmi Yadav, his wife, in the complaint.”The accused Shashikant , had a monetary dispute with Yadav. On Sunday, he met the victim and attacked him on his head using a blunt object. We have arrested him ,” said SA Gohil, Police Inspector, Narol Police Station.