Ahmedabad: Man held for ‘molesting’ minor

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting a six-year-old girl in a neighbourhood of Ahmedabad.

According to police, the 24-year-old accused lives in the same residential complex as that of the victim.

The child’s parents approached the police on Sunday night, stating that the accused had taken their child to his house and allegedly touched her private parts and sexually assaulted her. The victim studies in class 1 at a nearby private school.

“Our daughter was alone in the house on Sunday when around 1 pm, he (the accused) came and lured her to his house. In the evening, I received a call from my neighbour who asked me to return to my house immediately. When I arrived, I saw my daughter crying, who then narrated that he has done wrong things to her. The accused had run away from his house,” said the father of the victim in his complaint.

The police have booked the accused under IPC sections 376 for rape and sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children against Sexual Offences) Act.

“After receiving the complaint, we conducted medical examination of the victim. The accused was held on Monday morning,” said a police officer.

