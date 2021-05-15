Ahmedabad: Man held for impersonating as doctor, treating Covid patient

According to police, Pandya impersonated as a “specialised doctor” and treated a 48-year-old Covid patient for 15 days under home isolation until the patient’s health started deteriorating.

A 22-year-old man and his accomplice were arrested in Ahmedabad on Friday for allegedly duping a coronavirus patient of Rs 1.5 lakh as fee for “treating” him under home isolation in Khokhara area of the city for 15 days by impersonating as a specialised doctor until the patient’s health deteriorated.

According to police, Narendra Pandya (22), a resident of Isanpur, and his accomplice, Sohil Shaikh (22), a resident of Vatva, were arrested by the police after the relatives of the Covid patient brought the duo to Amraiwadi police station on Thursday night.

According to police, Pandya impersonated as a “specialised doctor” and treated a 48-year-old Covid patient for 15 days under home isolation until the patient’s health started deteriorating. Police said that the accused was caught when the patient’s relative demanded to see his medical credentials and then brought him to the PS. “My husband got fever and cough in the last week of April and sensing chances of Covid, we got his CT scan done on April 27 which showed lung infection indicating Covid. Then one of my neighbours said he had used home treatment for his mother suffering from Covid by one doctor named Narendra Pandya and gave me his phone number,” the patient’s wife said in her complaint.

“When I contacted him, Pandya told me that he is a specialist doctor of corona and would charge Rs 10,000 per day for home treatment and a nurse named Reena would stay at our place all the time. We agreed and on April 29, Pandya came to my house with his staff named Sohil and nurse Reena and started treating my husband,” she added.

“From April 29, Reena stayed at my place for the next 15 days… she used to give saline drips to my husband and injections on a daily basis and charge Rs 10,000 in cash daily. Pandya used to come once in every four days to check on my husband. However, even after 15 days, there was no improvement in my husband’s health and I informed my other relatives who rushed to my house,” the complaint said.

“On April 12 evening, my husband started feeling discomfort and breathing difficulties after which we called Pandya who came to my house with Sohil. My relatives sensed something suspicious and started questioning Pandya regarding his medical credentials and the hospital where he is employed, to which he couldn’t give any satisfactory answer. Then we handed over both Pandya and Sohil to the Amrwaiwadi police station and called 108 ambulance number as my husband turned critical,” it added.

Police booked Pandya, Shaikh and one woman named Reena under IPC sections 406 , 419 and 337, as well as section of Medical Practitioners Act.