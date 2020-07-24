Ahmedabad: Man held for duping over 20 people in name of fake scheme

We interrogated him and using technical surveillance, a team picked up Dhiraj from his residence in Lal Bazar area of Bharuch, said police. (Representational) We interrogated him and using technical surveillance, a team picked up Dhiraj from his residence in Lal Bazar area of Bharuch, said police. (Representational)

The Cyber Crime Cell of Ahmedabad Police arrested a 33-year-old man from Bharuch for duping as many as 20 victims of lakhs of rupees in the name of offering free sewing machines under a fake scheme. The accused has been identified as Dhiraj Prajapati, a resident of Bharuch.

“We have recently received a complaint from a victim in Ranip of Ahmedabad who informed us that he recently received a message on his WhatsApp from an unknown number where a photo of an electronic sewing machine along with a phone number was mentioned. Upon calling the number, the victim was told that sewing machines are being given free to artisans under a Prime Minister’s scheme in which the applicant has to apply by mentioning their bank details. The accused further mentioned that to avail the machine free of cost, the applicant must have a bank account in Kalupur Cooperative Bank. After the victim shared his banking details, an amount of Rs 20,000 was deducted,” said an official of the Cyber Crime Cell Ahmedabad Police.

Police said the accused worked in a gang and has been booked in three similar offences in Ahmedabad. “Another accused, Shailesh Prajapati, the brother-in-law of Dhiraj, is already in jail for a similar offence. We interrogated him and using technical surveillance, a team picked up Dhiraj from his residence in Lal Bazar area of Bharuch,” said police.

