Ahmedabad man held for defrauding US nationals of over $7 million: CBI

The CBI said that it registered a case on September 8, against the accused Ankit Satishchandra Pandey and other unidentified persons.

By: Express News Service
1 min readAhmedabadSep 26, 2026 06:44 AM IST
Ahmedabad man held for defrauding US nationals, Ahmedabad man defrauds US nationals, cyber-enabled financial fraud case, cyber financial fraud case, cyber fraud case, Indian express news, current affairs"The accused induced the victims to withdraw funds from banks, purchase gold and handover the same to courier persons engaged by them in the USA.”
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THE CBI on Friday said it had, on Wednesday, arrested a key accused in a transnational cyber-enabled financial fraud case involving illegal call centres and defrauding US nationals of $7.21 million.

The CBI said that it registered a case on September 8, against the accused Ankit Satishchandra Pandey and other unidentified persons. It said, “The accused persons, in criminal conspiracy with each other and unidentified associates, impersonated as officers of Federal Trade Commission (FTC), US Attorney, Critical Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and other federal agencies, falsely informing the victims through VoIP communications that their identities were used to access child pornography through their computers. Thereafter, the accused induced the victims to withdraw funds from banks, purchase gold and handover the same to courier persons engaged by them in the USA.”

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