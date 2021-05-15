Ahmedabad man held for ‘abetting’ wife’s suicide

Taking cognisance, a police official with Vivekananda Nagar police station in Ahmedabad rural informed that the accused has been arrested Friday.

A man was arrested in Hathijan area of Ahmedabad rural on Friday for allegedly abetting the suicide of his 28-year-old wife.

According to police, Vijay Modi, a resident of Pandit Deen Dayal Nagar society in Hathijan of Ahmedabad rural, was booked under IPC 306 for abetting suicide and 498A for harassment of woman over property, two days after his wife Chetna Modi was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the residential society.

According to police, Vijay and Chetna were married for the past 10 years and had a nine-year-old son.

Paresh Chamkiya, elder brother of Chetna, said, “On April 12 morning around 9 am, my sister’s husband called me and informed me that Chetna has jumped from the 11th floor of their residential building… Later in the evening, Chetna’s son Pratham told me that on April 11 evening, Chetna had gone to a neighbour’s place to give her dinner which she had cooked. However when she returned, Vijay did not open the door and made her wait for two hours. Later, when he opened the door, he started assaulting his wife.”

“Next morning, he again assaulted Chetna and fought with her after which she took a table from a neighbour’s house, climbed to the 11th floor and used the table to jump from there,” he said.

Taking cognisance, a police official with Vivekananda Nagar police station in Ahmedabad rural informed that the accused has been arrested Friday.