Ahmedabad: Man held for ‘abducting’ minor girl

The victim was also rescued by police at the site where the accused was arrested. (Representational Image) The victim was also rescued by police at the site where the accused was arrested. (Representational Image)

Police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly abducting a minor girl in Amreli on Friday night. According to police, the accused had allegedly lured a 16-year-old minor victim and eloped with her two-and-a-half months ago. The victim was also rescued by police at the site where the accused was arrested.

“A police team of Amreli was conducting a checking drive on Friday night, when they noticed a man with a minor girl in suspicious circumstances outside Rajputana Hotel in Shak market of Amreli city. Upon questioning the two, it was revealed that the man was absconding in a case of abduction of a minor girl. The accused was then arrested and the minor girl was rescued,” an officer of Amreli police said.

The accused has been identified as Mansang Gujariya (27), native of Rajula Taluka in Amreli, who is employed as a daily wage labourer. He has now been arrested under IPC section 363 and 366 for kidnapping and kidnapping a woman to compel her for marriage, and sections of the POCSO Act.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App