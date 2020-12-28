Ahmedabad: Man found dead at multiplex basement ‘died of head injury’

No missing persons report was filed by the family and the body was discovered only on December 26.

A day after the body of a 25-year-old man was found at the basement of City Gold Multiplex in Ashram area of Ahmedabad, police said he might have died of head injury, as per postmortem report.

On Saturday, the staff at City Gold Multiplex alerted the police after they found the body of Sh-ailesh Thakor, a resident of Balasi-nor, at the space between ground floor and the lift in the basement parking of the multiplex.

According to police, Thakor had been working at the multiplex for the past two years but he was fired in March in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

On December 22, Thakor went to the multiplex to collect his salary due for March but went missing after that. A CCTV footage showed him entering the multiplex but there was no footage of him exiting.

No missing persons report was filed by the family and the body was discovered only on December 26 noon after the staff checked the lift section, following a foul odour, and found the body in the gap between the ground floor and lift. The body was bloated and there were no apparent injuries on it, police said.

According to PB Desai, inspector at Navrangpura police station, a postmortem was conducted on Sunday. “The report stated head injury as preliminary cause of death… Prima facie, we are treating this as a case of accidental death as the victim might have fallen in the lift gap and an accidental death case has been filed. Thakor was yet to be paid Rs 9,000 as salary for March and he was there to receive that. How-ever, his former manager was on leave on December 22 he couldn’t collect his dues. His family received the body today,” he said.