scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Ahmedabad man, family booked for ‘triple talaq’, say police

In the FIR, the complainant Mubassira Qureshi stated that her husband Shoaib Qureshi pronounced the triple talaq during a usual heated argument with her in-laws on January 25.

The complainant has urged the police to initiate a probe into the triple talaq citing the act that invalidates the divorce. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Ahmedabad man, family booked for ‘triple talaq’, say police
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Haveli police in Ahmedabad Monday booked a man and his family under relevant sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, for deserting his wife after pronouncing the invalidated triple talaq on her. Based on the woman’s complaint, the police have also booked the accused for domestic violence, causing voluntary hurt and for abusing the complainant.

In the FIR, the complainant Mubassira Qureshi stated that her husband Shoaib Qureshi pronounced the triple talaq during a usual heated argument with her in-laws on January 25. Thereafter, the accused allegedly turned the complainant out of her marital home and deserted her. The couple has been married since October 2021 and have a six-month-old daughter.

In the FIR, the complainant has stated that she had been “tortured and physically assaulted” by her in-laws, including her husband’s paternal aunt, and also verbally abused over trivial differences. The complainant has urged the police to initiate a probe into the triple talaq citing the act that invalidates the divorce.

More from Ahmedabad

The Haveli police has booked Shoaib Qureshi, his parents and aunt under Indian Penal Code Sections for domestic violence [498(A)], voluntarily causing hurt (323), abusive language [294(b)] and under Sections of the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Act, 2019.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 00:35 IST
Next Story

Junior clerk recruitment exam: 15 accused in paper leak case remanded to 11 days in custody

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close