Ahmedabad man, family booked for ‘triple talaq’, say police

The Haveli police in Ahmedabad Monday booked a man and his family under relevant sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, for deserting his wife after pronouncing the invalidated triple talaq on her. Based on the woman’s complaint, the police have also booked the accused for domestic violence, causing voluntary hurt and for abusing the complainant.

In the FIR, the complainant Mubassira Qureshi stated that her husband Shoaib Qureshi pronounced the triple talaq during a usual heated argument with her in-laws on January 25. Thereafter, the accused allegedly turned the complainant out of her marital home and deserted her. The couple has been married since October 2021 and have a six-month-old daughter.

In the FIR, the complainant has stated that she had been “tortured and physically assaulted” by her in-laws, including her husband’s paternal aunt, and also verbally abused over trivial differences. The complainant has urged the police to initiate a probe into the triple talaq citing the act that invalidates the divorce.

The Haveli police has booked Shoaib Qureshi, his parents and aunt under Indian Penal Code Sections for domestic violence [498(A)], voluntarily causing hurt (323), abusive language [294(b)] and under Sections of the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Act, 2019.