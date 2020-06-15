Ahmedabad man ‘duped’ of Rs 59,000 for VIP phone number, investigation begins

Taking cognisance, police booked a case against a man named Varun alias Varun M Diwan. (Representational) Taking cognisance, police booked a case against a man named Varun alias Varun M Diwan. (Representational)

An Ahmedabad-based man was allegedly duped of Rs 59,000 for a VIP phone number by an accused claiming to be representative of a telecom company.

According to police, a first information report was lodged at the Cyber Crime police station on Saturday evening, based on a complaint filed by 57-year-old Dr Vishwamohan Thakur, a physician residing in Adani Shantigram Society near Vaishno Devi Circle in Ahmedabad.

According to the complainant, he was approached by an accused named Varun alias Varun M Diwan on January 20 this year, who sent a promotional text message to the victim’s mobile phone stating ,”AIRTELVVIPNOOFFERFORSALE, To claim VVIP number service of 9000000000, 9199999999, 7000000000, 9099999999 and 9191919191, kindly contact Varun from Airtel.” claimed that he contacted Varun the same day where the latter demanded Rs 59,000, including Goods and Services (GST) Tax, for the VIP number.

“When I showed interest in procuring VIP number 9191919191, Varun asked me to send my details, including Aadhaar card, email ID and then told me that he is sending an invoice from Airtel company through email. I received an invoice titled INV5468100 where a Bank of Maharashtra, Bhavnagar branch account number with the name of Airtel Private Limited was mentioned. Trusting the invoice, I sent Rs 59,000 to the bank account. After a few days, when I asked Varun regarding the VIP number, he said that the SIM card of VIP number will be dispatched soon to my address. He kept delaying it by giving one or the other excuse. Then on May 13, I received another promotional message on my phone, which said that if I need a VIP number, I must contact Varun from Airtel. This time, the phone number mentioned of Varun was different and I realised it that a fraud was done against me,” said the complainant in the FIR.

Taking cognisance, police booked a case against a man named Varun alias Varun M Diwan under IPC sections 420 (fraud), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120b( conspiracy) along with the sections of the IT Act.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd