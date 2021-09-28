Ahmedabad: Man drowns in flooded railway underpass after heavy rainfall

A 40-year-old man drowned in a flooded railway underpass in the Sarkhej area of Ahmedabad on Monday afternoon after heavy rainfall had submerged the passage.

The deceased was identified as Kantibhai Parmar, a resident of Mahakali Na Tekra area of Sarkhej. Around 12.30 pm, Parmar was walking and tried to cross the underpass even after it was barricaded by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), said the officials. According to the police, the victim was walking towards his home.

“After the city witnessed heavy rainfall of two inches for over two hours on Monday morning, the railway underpass at Sarkhej had submerged and the AMC put barricades on its entry and exit points to avoid vehicles entering,” said officials.

The victim was walking and he was warned by a few bystanders as he entered the underpass. When he started going down, the bystanders started looking for help to rescue him. We received calls from both locals and the police, and a team of eight rescue swimmers were dispatched to the spot in the next 5-10 minutes from Prahladnagar Fire Station. The victim was taken out from the underpass and rushed to the nearby hospital. However, he was declared dead by a team of doctors,” said Inayat Shaikh, divisional fire officer, fire safety department.

According to the police, an accidental death report has been filed at the Sarkhej station.