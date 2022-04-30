Ahmedabad: Man dies in industrial blast at Naroda

An industrial blast at Alpha Metal Industries at Naroda GIDC Phase 2 led to the death of a 55-year-old man on Saturday morning.

According to the Ahmedabad fire department, Mohabbatsinh Parmar was operating an aluminium pressure die-casting machine, which has a hydraulic oil component where furnish oil is poured. “We suspect there was a spark during the vaporisation process while the man was pouring the oil. There was a blast and the man died immediately,” said Jayesh Khadia, in-charge chief director officer at Ahmedabad Fire Emergency Services (AFES).

“We also found beedis and matchsticks around the machine and were informed that the man used to smoke so that could be a possible source of ignition,” he added.

The AFES received a call at around 11 am and sent a mini firefighter to the site.