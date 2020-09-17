Ahmedabad: Man detained for rape and murder of 7-year-old girl

The accused is not directly related to the child, but was close to her family,” the officer said. (Representational)

A 46-year-old man was detained on Tuesday night for allegedly raping and murdering a seven-year-old girl in Ahmedabad. The girl’s body was found on Tuesday night, three days after she had gone missing.

According to officials of Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), the body of the girl was found in a farmland between Vaishnodevi circle to Ognaj Toll Plaza route in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night. The child’s body was found without clothes, with injuries on the body, suggesting that she was raped before being killed, according to the police.

Police took into custody the accused who is believed to be close to the girl’s family and used to live in her society.

“On September 12 night, a seven-year-old girl went missing from her home from a housing society in Ahmedabad and a case of abduction was lodged at the police station concerned the same day,” said an officer of the Ahmedabad DCB.

“After the FIR was lodged, the Crime Branch took over the case and several teams were formed to trace the missing child. The body was finally found in a farmland between Vaishnodevi circle to Ognaj Toll plaza and a team of forensic science laboratory (FSL) also visited the spot. We are awaiting the postmortem report,” the officer added.

“Our investigation has revealed that an accused who is believed to be ‘uncle’ of the girl abducted her after luring her. He took her to a remote spot in farmland in an autorickshaw on September 12 night. The accused revealed that he tried to rape her but she started screaming after which he strangulated her to death and dumped her body between the bushes. The accused is not directly related to the child, but was close to her family,” the officer said.

The accused, who is from Mehsana, has been staying in Ahmedabad for 20 years and is employed at a private estate.

Police have booked him under Indian Penal Code sections 302 for murder, 376 for rape and relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

