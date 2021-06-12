Ahmedabad: Man booked for storing child porn on phone

According to police, an investigation was launched by the Ahmedabad range Cyber Crime Cell after a complaint against Patel was made by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). (Unsplash/ Representational)

Police have booked a man in Sanand of Ahmedabad rural for allegedly possessing and sharing child pornographic material on his cellphone.

The accused has been identified as Manish Patel, a resident of Munikripa House in Sanand of Ahmedabad rural, who has been booked under IPC 292 for publicly distributing or circulating obscene material and sections of the Information Technology Act.

According to police, an investigation was launched by the Ahmedabad range Cyber Crime Cell after a complaint against Patel was made by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). “We have found that the accused store child pornographic videos on his cellphone and also shared on Whatsapp,” said an officer.