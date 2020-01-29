Ahmedabad: Man booked for ‘sexually assaulting’ boy

According to the police, the incident had occurred nine months ago in May, 2019, when the accused had allegedly forced the minor boy to have oral sex with him. (Representational Image) According to the police, the incident had occurred nine months ago in May, 2019, when the accused had allegedly forced the minor boy to have oral sex with him. (Representational Image)

Police booked a 20-year-old man on Monday, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy at a residential society in Ahmedabad.

The accused remains absconding at the moment, even as police have booked him under IPC section 377 for having “carnal intercourse against the course of nature” and sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the police, the incident had occurred nine months ago in May, 2019, when the accused had allegedly forced the minor boy to have oral sex with him. The incident came to light after the police obtained a video of the act on Monday, which was shot by one of the neighbours of the accused and the victim. The victim was known to the accused and was lured by the latter, as per police.

“The case was lodged on Monday after a video was brought to our notice, where we could see the accused forcing the minor boy for unnatural sex. We called the parents of the victim to confirm the age of their son. The accused remains at large and we have booked a case against him,” said the in-charge officer of the police station where the FIR was lodged.

As per the FIR report, the victim’s father has mentioned in his complaint that he had asked his son about the accused after the video emerged.

