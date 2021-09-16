Ahmedabad: Man booked for ‘sexual assault’ on girl

A 60-year-old man has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in Ahmedabad.

According to police, an FIR was lodged at one of the police stations in Ahmedabad against the accused under IPC 354a for sexual assault and sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences ( POCSO) Act.

“The child lives with her family on the ground floor of the house while the accused man lives on the first floor. The child’s mother has submitted a complaint stating that on Tuesday afternoon, her child was playing outside the house when she went missing,” said police officer.

“After her parents started looking for her, one of the neighbours alerted them stating that the child was seen going upstairs with the accused man. The parents then saw the child coming downstairs on her and as per the child, the accused had touched her wrongly. The accused in this case has been absconding,” the officer added.