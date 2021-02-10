Ahmedabad man booked for raping woman at knifepoint in car

The complainant has also accused the man of threatening her, stating that his close relative was a police officer in Gandhinagar and, therefore, her complaint would not be registered.

An Ahmedabad man was booked Wednesday for allegedly raping a 33-year-old woman from Vadodara at knifepoint inside a car after deliberately intoxicating her, police said. The FIR, registered at the Vadodara taluka police, states the accused had befriended the victim on a social networking site and travelled to meet her Tuesday.

According to police, the accused, whose age is yet to be ascertained, and the complainant had hit off after a conversation, exchanged phone numbers and decided to meet.

“On Tuesday evening, the accused contacted the complainant over the phone and asked her to meet him at Amit Nagar Circle in Vadodara city, from where the two drove together in his car towards Nimeta. The complainant has said the accused offered her water, which she unsuspectingly consumed but began feeling dizzy immediately. On the way, at a deserted spot, the accused drove the car into a roadside thicket and raped the woman at knifepoint,” the complaint states.

Officials of the taluka police station, who have begun investigating the case, said the woman’s husband is currently in jail for a crime at the Sabarmati Central Jail. She had decided to strike a friendship with the accused after meeting him on the social media.

“We have formed teams to track down the accused based on the registration number of the car, which the complainant identified on CCTV cameras,” said Police Sub-Inspector RK Rathwa of taluka police station, who is also the investigating officer in the case.

The accused, who is on the run, has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (1) for rape, 506 (2) for criminal intimidation and 328 for causing hurt by means of poison, police said.