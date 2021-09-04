Ahmedabad man booked for raping air hostess

Police have booked a 20-year-old man in Ahmedabad for allegedly raping an air hostesses multiple times over the past few months after befriending her on social media.

According to police, an FIR was lodged at a police station in Ahmedabad city area after the 20-year-old victim approached the police.

The woman said in her complaint that she got in touch with the accused over social media and developed a friendship with him. As per the complaint, the accused had called the victim to his place and had raped her a few months ago.

The victim has further claimed that she was forced upon multiple times by the accused, who threatened to leak her intimate pictures and videos.