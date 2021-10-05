Ahmedabad man booked for rape of 14-year-old

A 40-year-old man has been booked Monday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Ahmedabad.

According to police, an FIR was lodged at an Ahmedabad police station wherein the victim’s mother stated that the accused allegedly raped the child Sunday. The accused is an acquaintance of the victim’s mother, police said. The child’s mother is living separately from her husband.

“The accused came to my residence Sunday on his scooter when my daughter said she wanted to learn to ride. He took my daughter in the guise of teaching her to ride the vehicle. However, in the evening, my daughter returned home and started crying saying he took her to his flat and raped her,” the complaint read.

Taking cognizance, the police have booked the accused under IPC 376 for rape and sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police said they have taken the victim’s statement and conducted a medical examination. “We have formed teams to arrest the accused man,” said a senior police officer.