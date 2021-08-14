Ahmedabad: Man booked for giving wife triple talaq

A man in Ahmedabad has been booked under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act after he allegedly gave triple talaq to his wife. According to police, an FIR was lodged at Vejalpur police station against Aabid Hussain (28), a resident of Fatehwadi in Ahmedabad, for allegedly divorcing his 26-year-old wife Rubina Saiyyad under the outlawed Islamic practise. Police said the woman called 100 number around 11 am Thursday after her husband allegedly assaulted her and gave her triple talaq.

“I am married to Aabid for the past four years. I have my own catering business. My husband was unemployed, so sometime back, I bought him an auto rickshaw with my own income for him to start earning. However, when I demanded money from him to pay for household expenses, he told me that he has nothing and assaulted me. On August 12, Aabid was unwell and I had got him some medicines. When I returned home, Aabid assaulted me in front of my sister, sister-in-law and a woman friend and told me talaq three times,” said the woman in her complaint.

The accused man and his parents were booked under the IPC sections 323 for assault, 498a for cruelty to wife and sections of the Muslim Women(Protection of Rights on Marriage) act.