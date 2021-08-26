Ahmedabad man booked for ‘abetting suicide’ of his wife

Police have booked a 36-year-old man for allegedly abetting suicide of his 35-year-old wife, days after the woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Ahmedabad.

According to police, Ruchiraj Singh was found dead at her residence in Chankyapuri of Ghatlodia on August 18 afternoon. According to police, her body was found hanging by her husband Sujit Singh after which an accidental death report was filed at Sola High Court Police Station.

However, days after the death, police had received a complaint from the victim’s father alleging harassment for dowry from husband Sujit Singh, who works as a regional manager in a pharmaceutical company. According to police, both Sujit and Ruchiraj are natives of Vaishali in Bihar and had been living in Ahmedabad for the past 15 years.

“My daughter and Sujit had gotten married 15 years ago in Bihar and had moved to Ahmedabad. Sujit used to harass my daughter saying that I had not paid any dowry to him during wedding and demanded gold and cash from us. On August 10, Ruchiraj had called her brother and informed her that her husband has been assaulting her and mentally torturing her for dowry,” said Kedarnath Sah, father of Ruchiraj in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, police have booked Singh under IPC sections 306 for abetment to suicide and 498a for cruelty to wife.