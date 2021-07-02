Ahmedabad: Man booked after wife files case for giving triple talaq

Taking cognisance, police booked Mushtaq under sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act and Dowry Prohibition Act along with IPC sections 498a for cruelty against wife, 294b for obcenity and 506 for criminal intimidation.

A 40-year-old man has been booked in old city Ahmedabad under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act on Thursday after his wife submitted a complaint stating that he allegedly gave her triple talaq.

According to police, an FIR was filed at Gaekwad Haveli police station on Thursday against Mushtaq Shaikh, a resident of Jamalpur, after his wife Shabana Banu Shaikh submitted a complaint.

“I have been married to Mushtaq for 22 years and we have a son and daughter aged 16 and 15 respectively. Right after my marriage, my husband, who is unemployed, had started demanding money from me. To save my marriage, I kept giving him money by asking my father… He harassed me mentally and physically over years…,” Shabana said in her complaint.

“ On May 30 this year, I went to my uncle’s place in Juhapura for a day and when I returned, my husband started abusing me. On June 1, he again picked up a fight and said talaq three times in a bid to give me divorce. I have been staying at my parent’s place for a month,” she addded.

Taking cognisance, police booked Mushtaq under sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act and Dowry Prohibition Act along with IPC sections 498a for cruelty against wife, 294b for obcenity and 506 for criminal intimidation.