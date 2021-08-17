Ahmedabad: Man ‘beaten to death’ over property dispute

A 62-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of four in Amraiwadi area of Ahmedabad allegedly due to a property dispute.

According to police, Rajaram Kondareddy, a native of Tamil Nadu and resident of Hatkeshwar area of Amraiwadi, was abducted by the four persons outside his residence on August 14 night. Later, the victim was admitted to LG Hospital with several wounds on head and limbs and in a critical condition where he was declared dead by doctors.

The accused in this case have been identified as Chinnaiya Murgesh Nayakkar, Madhavan Murgesh Nayakkar, Chandubhanu Nayakkar and Harish Nayakkar, all residents of Modinagar in Amraiwadi. According to police, the victim had a property dispute with a group and had filed a case 15 years ago.

“We own four flats in Modinagar area of Amraiwadi and 15 years ago, my husband had filed a complaint Chinnaiya and Madhavan for illegal construction work near our flats. Around 10 days ago, the court in its order had asked the accused to pay Rs 1.5 lakh as compensation to us. On August 14 around 7:30 pm, my husband was coming home in his scooter. Before he could reach home, his scooter was hit by another scooter and then four persons abducted him,” said Meenakshi Kondareddy, wife of the deceased man. According to police, the victim was found in an unconscious state outside a temple in Modinagar area late night on Saturday. He was admitted to LG hospital where he was declared brought dead.

“We have detained one accused in the case yet, investigation is on,” said an official at Amraiwadi police station.