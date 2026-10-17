Ahmedabad man arrested in US for ‘claiming citizenship to vote in 2024 presidential polls’

An Ahmedabad man has been arrested in the United States for allegedly posing as an American citizen to vote in the 2024 presidential election. He could be sentenced to a decade in prison if convicted.

Mukeshkumar Somabhai Chaudhari, an Indian national, is accused of falsely affirming his US citizenship on a voter certificate in Minnesota on November 5, 2024, when the country elected Donald Trump its president.

In a release on Friday, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested Chaudhari in connection with the case. A federal grand jury in the District of Minnesota returned a two-count indictment against him on September 10, accusing him of knowingly making a false claim of US citizenship to vote.