Ahmedabad: Man arrested for ‘impersonating woman for 9 yrs, extorting victim’

The Ahmedabad Cyber Cell, on Friday, arrested a man for allegedly impersonating a woman on social media for the past nine years and extorting money from an Ahmedabad-based victim by blackmailing him with his “nude pictures”.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Mohammad Ramiz Mansuri, a native of Godhra in Panchmahal, who had created a fake Facebook account.

He had allegedly been extorting money from the 29-year-old victim for the past nine years.

“The victim was first contacted by the accused on Facebook in 2011, when the former was a college student. The victim claims that the accused had lured him into an online relationship and gained access to certain objectionable pictures of the victim. The victim claimed in his complaint that till now, he has given Rs 46,000 in installments to the accused who had blackmailed him, stating that his pictures will be leaked and sent to his family members. We arrested the accused on Friday using technical surveillance and he has been booked under IPC section 384 for extortion and sections of the IT Act,” said a senior official of Cyber Crime Cell, Ahmedabad.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, he was first contacted by the accused for extortion in 2011. After that, the accused had tried to contact him using different fake accounts.

“Back in 2011, the accused had first demanded Rs 15,000 in his bank account, which I paid out of fear. Then in 2014, I was contacted on Facebook by six IDs, where I was threatened that my pictures will be made public, so I again gave some money out of fear. I was promised that my pictures will be deleted. Then all communication stopped up until 10 days ago, when I was again contacted. I was asked to purchase gaming chips on Google play store and then gift it to certain numbers. Till now, I have paid Rs 46,000 to the accused,” mentioned the complainant in the FIR.

