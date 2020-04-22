Ahmedabad: Man arrested for trying to ‘create unrest among police ranks’

Thakor has been booked under Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act by the Cyber Crime police station and was arrested from his residence on Tuesday evening. (Representational) Thakor has been booked under Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act by the Cyber Crime police station and was arrested from his residence on Tuesday evening. (Representational)

An Ahmedabad-based man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly trying to create panic and unrest among the police ranks by threatening to launch an agitation.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Vishnu Thakor, a resident of Odhav in Ahmedabad, who identifies himself as an activist and a ‘police mitra’ (friend of police, not to be confused with contractual volunteer).

As per the FIR at Cyber Crime police station, the accused had written letters to multiple news channels in Gujarat and also shared them on his social media account, “in order to create a feeling of enmity between police officers and police personnel and to create an atmosphere of panic and anger among the policemen in order to demotivate them”.

The accused on his Facebook account had posted a copy of a letter addressed to the Director General of Police (DGP) in Gandhinagar on April 13, wherein he had announced that he would grant Rs 21,000 to any police personnel who dies on duty and Rs 10,000 to any injured policeman during their duty to impose the lockdown. The accused in his letter had also asked the DGP to ensure that the policemen on overtime duty be paid remuneration or else he will file a petition in the Gujarat High Court and had also demanded that the police personnel be paid daily remuneration for their food expenses.

Moreover, Thakor had accused the DGP of spending crores from police welfare fund on reconstruction of his office and threatened to launch an agitation along with police personnel if proper safety equipment is not provided to the latter during lockdown.

“The accused was creating a sense of panic and unrest among the police ranks for a long time. We have taken cognizance of his acts and arrested him today. He is not associated with police in any manner,” said a senior police official of Cyber Crime Cell in Ahmedabad.

