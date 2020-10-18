Ahmedabad: Man arrested for acid attack threats to woman

The MLA's wife and his son are co-accused in the case.

Police arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly stalking a 23-year-old woman and threatening her with acid attack in Kalupur of Ahmedabad on Saturday night.

According to police, the accused identified as Aarif Mansuri (40), an auto rickshaw driver from Kalupur, was held after a complaint was lodged against him for stalking, assaulting and threatening a woman with acid attack.

According to the woman’s complaint lodged at Kalupur police station on Saturday, the accused had allegedly been stalking her for the past 15 days.

“As I was returning home on Saturday night, he stopped me near Shaikh Muzalni Pol area, assaulted me and said that he would throw acid on my face if I didn’t pay heed to his advances. He has been stalking me for the past 15 days,” said the complainant in the FIR.

Police have booked Mansuri under Indian penal code sections 354D (stalking), 323 (assault) 294B (obscenity) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and was arrested on Sunday.

Man held for rape attempt

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a 12-year-old girl in Ahmedabad.

According to police, the incident occurred on October 14 when the accused tried to lure the girl by offering a note of Rs 20 when she was out on the street for shopping groceries.

“The accused then grabbed the child and took her to a secluded place in the grocery shop to rape her. However, the child managed to flee from the scene and a complaint was lodged on October 16 under IPC sections of attempt to rape and sections of rotection of children against sexual offences (POCSO) act,” said an officer at Bopal police station.

