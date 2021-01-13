Ahmedabad: Man held for ‘duping’ people with fake loan, inner wear schemes

The accused has been held under Indian Penal Code sections 420 for fraud, 406 for criminal breach of trust, 354D for stalking and 500 for defamation and the Information Technology (Amendment) Act.

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly duping people with fake loan scheme and allegedly stalking and defaming women through fake “inner wear scheme”.

According to police, the accused Suraj Gavle (25), a resident of Chandkheda in Ahmedabad , has been arrested under two FIRs at Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police Station for fraud and stalking women.

“Recently, a resident had approached us stating that he had lost Rs 1.35 lakh through his Paytm account after he was asked by an unknown person to apply for an online loan of Rs 5.8 lakh. The victim was asked to deposit sums to the tune of Rs 1.35 lakh through his Paytm account as ‘advance EMI’ for loan. The accused switched off his phone after receiving the EMI amount and did not give the loan amount,” said an officer at Cyber Crime Cell Ahmedabad.

According to police, the accused had also hatched an ‘’inner wear” scam in which he promised free promotional inner wear to women victims and asked their nude pictures in return.

“The accused had stalked an 18-year-old woman and claimed that she is eligible for a free innerwear scheme and asked for her personal details. Later he started demanding nude pictures of the victim woman after which an offence was lodged. The accused has tried the same trick on other women as well,” said the police officer.

The accused has been held under Indian Penal Code sections 420 for fraud, 406 for criminal breach of trust, 354D for stalking and 500 for defamation and the Information Technology (Amendment) Act.

As per the police, the accused is a graduate and was involved in online trading.